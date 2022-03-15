Deployed mom surprises sons at school

LAGRANGE, Ohio (WJW) – Two boys got the ultimate surprise from their mom at school Tuesday.

LS1 Karen Melton has been deployed to the Middle East since August.

Her sons, Caidan and Travis, didn’t think she’d be home until later this month.

But the family and Keystone Elementary and Middle School worked together to make their reunion a surprise and extra special.

Karen’s goal was to surprise the kids during their lunch periods. She arrived dressed as the Keystone Wildcat mascot.

Travis had his lunch first at the middle school. Caidan had his lunch a short time later at the elementary school next door.

Karen arrived at the school straight from the airport.

While on deployment, she assisted in the U.S. troop withdrawal in Afghanistan.

Melton’s deployment has ended, but she is based in San Diego with the U.S. Navy.

She’ll have one week with her boys before returning to her ship, which will be leaving port constantly through June.

The boys’ grandparents are taking care of them in LaGrange for the school year.