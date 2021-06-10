Dennis Kucinich talks Cleveland mayoral race, new book

Editor’s Note: Photos courtesy of “The Division of Light and Power”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Former Cleveland mayor and U.S. representative Dennis Kucinich is putting out a new book while he considers another run.

Kucinich said in February that he had formed an exploratory committee in considering whether to run in the Cleveland mayoral election.

Mayor Frank Jackson announced in May that he was not seeking re-election.

Thursday on FOX 8, he talked about his new book, “The Division of Light and Power.”

He says it’s a true story of his time as a “courageous American mayor.”

“This book is really about my journey into politics,” he told FOX 8’s Wayne Dawson.

He credits himself for fighting corruption and a utility monopoly that led to attempts on his life.

Kucinich has not officially joined the mayoral race but came out as an early frontrunner in a Baldwin Wallace University poll about the election.

However, when Wayne asked if an announcement was coming soon, Kucinich said he didn’t have anything to report just yet.