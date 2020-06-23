Breaking News
Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Demonstrators call on Cleveland RTA to reduce police budget to lower fares

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A rally is scheduled Tuesday morning outside the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority headquarters.

Clevelanders for Public Transit are calling on RTA to reduce fares by reallocating 50% of the budget used for RTA Police.

RTA employs 128 full-time officers, 20 part-time officers, 9 dispatchers, and 8 professional support employees, according to the RTA website.

RTA says the officers are in place for safety and security.

Clevelanders for Public Transit (CPT) say RTA’s armed officers conduct fare inspection, and that it can often result in the possibility of a criminal record over a $2.50 fare.

According to the 2020 RTA budget,

$14,356,000 is spent on the police department.

CPT is also asking RTA to stop pursuing criminal measures against riders who cannot pay the fare.

Read more from CPT in the post below.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral