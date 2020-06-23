Demonstrators call on Cleveland RTA to reduce police budget to lower fares

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A rally is scheduled Tuesday morning outside the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority headquarters.
Clevelanders for Public Transit are calling on RTA to reduce fares by reallocating 50% of the budget used for RTA Police.
RTA employs 128 full-time officers, 20 part-time officers, 9 dispatchers, and 8 professional support employees, according to the RTA website.
RTA says the officers are in place for safety and security.
Clevelanders for Public Transit (CPT) say RTA’s armed officers conduct fare inspection, and that it can often result in the possibility of a criminal record over a $2.50 fare.
CPT is also asking RTA to stop pursuing criminal measures against riders who cannot pay the fare.
