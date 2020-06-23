Demonstrators call on Cleveland RTA to reduce police budget to lower fares

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A rally is scheduled Tuesday morning outside the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority headquarters.

Clevelanders for Public Transit are calling on RTA to reduce fares by reallocating 50% of the budget used for RTA Police.

Advocacy group @CLEforTransit will hold a rally outside @GCRTA at 8:15am calling on city officials to decriminalize fare evasion and redirect funding from armed transit police to restoring service and reducing costs to riders. — Adrienne DiPiazza (@a_dipiazza) June 23, 2020

RTA employs 128 full-time officers, 20 part-time officers, 9 dispatchers, and 8 professional support employees, according to the RTA website.

RTA says the officers are in place for safety and security.

Clevelanders for Public Transit (CPT) say RTA’s armed officers conduct fare inspection, and that it can often result in the possibility of a criminal record over a $2.50 fare.

According to the 2020 RTA budget,

$14,356,000 is spent on the police department.

CPT is also asking RTA to stop pursuing criminal measures against riders who cannot pay the fare.

Protest against RTA this AM calling for less funding for RTA police, more funding for services, and an end to still enforcement of people caught riding without paying fares — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) June 23, 2020

