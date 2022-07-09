KENT, Ohio (WJW) — After a two-year COVID hiatus, dachshunds and their owners are back at it again.

The annual Northeast Ohio Dachshund Picnic at Plum Creek Park in Kent is going on from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is $1 per dog you bring, with a max of $5.

A dozen vendors are there with a pizza food truck and hot dogs along with some selling dachshund items for people and pets.

A raffle includes prizes from the Cleveland Guardians, Akron Rubber Ducks, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and the Akron Zoo.

A costume contest starts at 2:30 p.m.

The event is held each year to promote dachshund rescue. Bags of food are collected for the Portage County Dog Warden.

Find out more about the picnic here.