Cuyahoga Falls sanitation crews help 3-year-old celebrate birthday

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Sanitation workers in Cuyahoga Falls helped to bring a little boy some extra birthday joy this year.

Andrew turned three over the weekend.

His mom says he loves watching the sanitation workers come through the neighborhood, so she gave the City a call.

The person on the other end was happy to help and scheduled several trucks for a special birthday delivery Tuesday.

Andrew had a bright yellow sanitation-like vest hung over his chair that was setup in the front yard.

He sat in his chair while the trucks lined up down the street, and then came through like a special parade just for Andrew.

The trucks honked as they came by, and one even did a little demo of the front loader that’s used to pick up dumpsters.

The family sang, “Happy birthday!” as the trucks drove away.

