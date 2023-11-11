CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument Veterans Day service was held in Cleveland on Saturday, November 11 at 11 a.m.

The monument, which is located at 3 Public Square in Cleveland, is als open during regular hours from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Service Schedule:

Welcome by Greg Palumbo, Executive Director of Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument

Posting of Colors and Wreaths

National Anthem

Pledge of Allegiance

Invocation

Remarks by Major General Deborah Ashenhurst, Director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services. Maj. Gen. Deborah Ashenhurst retired from the U.S. Army and National Guard in 2015, after more than 37 years of service. She was appointed as the director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services in 2019.

Remarks by Ted Prasse, President of Cuyahoga County S & S Monument Commission

Taps

Retrieval of Colors

Closing Remarks

Click here for a full list of Northeast Ohio Veterans Day 2023 ceremonies and events.