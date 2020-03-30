1  of  3
LIVE: Cuyahoga County reports 4 deaths, more than 400 coronavirus cases

by: Talia Naquin

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan and Cuyahoga County Board of Health Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett are updating the coronavirus cases in the county Monday.

The State Health Department reports 440 cases in Cuyahoga County.

That number is the total sum of cases reported by the county and Cleveland.

Four people have died in Cuyahoga County.

95 people are hospitalized.

Cuyahoga County has the most cases of any county in the state of Ohio.

  • Call center has received 1,560 calls about essential businesses
  • Field staff is investigating complaints of non-essential businesses
  • Allan says they’ve sent notifications to many businesses about the issues
  • He says most of the complaints are regarding places ordered to be closed by the governor like barbershops, salons and retail businesses
  • (216)201-2000 is the number to call with a concern or question, they ask that you do not use email or the website
  • New zipcode data will be released Friday
  • The zipcodes with the highest number of cases currently are 44121, 44118, 44124, 44022, 44133
  • The age range of the deceased in Cuyahoga County is 70 to 91
  • The age range of positive cases in Cuyahoga County is 14 to 93

