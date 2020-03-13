COVID-19 update in Cuyahoga County: At least 56 came into contact with three confirmed patients; public needs to ‘be part of the solution’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) -- The Cuyahoga County Board of Health held a briefing Friday morning with the latest on the coronavirus situation.

The theme? Be part of the solution.

"We are trying to blunt the curve...to try and reduce the number of cases going forward," said Cuyahoga County Health Commissioner Terry Allan. "Please understand things are changing by the hour. These are unprecedented times. We know there is a lot of anxiety. But what we want people to do is heed the recommendations…about reducing the mixing of folks to break the chain of transmission. Social distancing is the idea."

As of Thursday, there were five confirmed cases in Ohio. There are three in Cuyahoga County and one in Stark County.

Allan said the total number of people who came into contact with the three Cuyahoga County cases is at 56 to date. They all were instructed to self-quarantine, and he said all have been very cooperative.

He emphasized he believes the numbers of cases in Cuyahoga County will increase as testing increases.

"I expect there will be more cases in Cuyahoga County," he said. "We can anticipate more cases in Ohio."

Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine issued a ban on mass gatherings of more than 100 people in one location. One of the main ways to slow the spread, Allan emphasized, is to just stay home.

"People need to take this seriously.," he said. "People should understand they can be part of the solution and we know that these infections diseases have no borders. They move because we interact."

The St. Patrick's Day Parade for Cleveland was canceled. Allan said people should still stay home on the holiday.

"We know people like to celebrate, but we want to ask people to stay home on St. Patrick’s Day," he said. "Please stay home and not gather. And please remember: these are unprecedented times. We need to make big sacrifices now to slow the progression of this disease."

He also recommended voting early by going to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

Health Commissioner Terry Allan: We have to think about what is happening at the state level...to prevent the congregating of people.

We are trying to blunt the curve...to try and reduce the number of cases going forward.

Regarding voting: We want people to vote early. Vote early. You can go to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections office to vote early. Hand washing immediately after voting is crucial. BOE has stepped up efforts.

St. Patrick's Day: We know people like to celebrate, but we want to ask people to stay home on St. Patrick's Day. Please stay home and not gather. And please remember: these are unprecedented times. We need to make big sacrifices now to slow the progression of this disease.

These steps we're taking now will also help prevent the flu.

Existing cases: There was a bus trip to IPAC in D.C. March 1-3. The onset illness day was March 6. We were informed on March 9 of the positive results.

For the second and third cases, the cruise in Egypt Feb. 26-March 4. We were informed of the positive results on March 9.

The total number of close contacts to date: 56. All have been instructed to self-quarantine.

In terms of testing, contact your health provider with your concerns. Call or work toward telehealth. People will still have to meet CDC requirements to be tested. Local hospitals have ability to test, so were seeing tests expand very quickly.

Symptoms: Fever, cough, shortness of breath. Droplets, 6-foot distance. Remember the procedure for coughing and sneezing: into your elbow, into your tissue. Wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands for 20 seconds.

60 percent alcohol concentration for hand sanitizers.

Don't share eating, drinking utensils. Don't to go work or school if you are sick. Clean surfaces you touch often.

Websites to follow: coronavirus.ohio.gov, cdc.gov. A number is still being staffed at ODH: 1-833-ASK-ODH

Please understand things are changing by the hour. These are unprecedented times. We know there is a lot of anxiety. But what we want people to do is heed the recommendations...about reducing the mixing of folks to break the chain of transmission. We want people to be part of the public health solution.

Social distancing is the idea, to try and create the separation of people. If you're in a work environment, look at spacing the work terminals. Consider on elevators and small meetings. Try to meet remotely.

The 56 close contacts have been very cooperative with self-quarantine: it's been remarkable how people have cooperate with this. They understand they can expose their brothers and sisters...their parents and grandparents.

Does not have details on how they came into contact with the patients

The public that thinks it's no different than the flu: 1.) We look at the reproducibility. What we know is for seasonal flu, for every person with the flu, they can infect 1 to 2 people. For every person with measles, 12-15 people. For every person with COVID-19, they can infect 2 to 3 people. 80 percent of people with COVID-19 will have mild symptoms, but it's important to know 20 percent could have very serious complications. People need to take this seriously. People should understand they can be part of the solution and we know that these infections diseases have no borders. They move because we interact.

Air travel: Regarding masks, we do not want healthy people to buy masks. We want masks for EMS, health care workers. Be part of the solution. People should really think about if they need to travel, if they can have a meeting virtually, if you can postpone This is important for our most fragile citizens.

We don't know given the fact there may be people who don't have symptoms. We don't know who has it. We do know given that it does spread...we're taking steps now to prevent those interactions. This is disrupting to people. We recognize that. We need people to understand these steps are important. It's time for us to recognize we have a responsibility in society to get on board with the recommendations from the state and federal government.

I expect there will be more cases in Cuyahoga County. We can anticipate more cases in Ohio.

Small gatherings with friends for example: You can do that and try to take precautions.

To help alleviate doctor's offices and hospitals: Use tele-health. Call first.

Are you contagious if you don't have symptoms? If you were exposed to a known case, you are going to be quarantining now, whether you've developed symptoms or not. If you've traveled to an area with COVID-19, you're going to be quarantining. What we don't know, whether people who don't have symptoms can spread. It is not thought to be a huge contributor to spread. But it's so new.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says they expect the virus to peak from late April to mid-May.

She says they also believe already 100,000 Ohioans are carrying the virus.

You can reach Ohio’s state hotline 7 days a week at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634.) It’s staffed with licensed nurses and infectious disease specialists from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Questions about how the virus spreads and what you can do? Read our coronavirus FAQ here.