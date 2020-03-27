Cuyahoga County coronavirus cases jump by nearly 100 in two days

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga County’s health leaders are updating the latest cases of coronavirus in the area.

According to a database by the Ohio Department of Health, Cuyahoga County has 259 cases, the most in the state.

That number is up from 167 on Wednesday.

Cuyahoga County Exec. Armond Budish says they’re creating a small business resource call center to help keep businesses afloat

It goes live March 31

The number has not yet been released

The county is starting a fund to help businesses

Small businesses will be able to apply for grants and loans

Fund will be available starting April 3

Budish has authorized the spending of $1 million to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for county healthcare workers

COVID-19 materials translated in Arabic, Cantonese, Russian and Spanish on cuyahogacounty.gov

Cuyahoga Co. Health Dept call center has received more than 1,000 calls in two days regarding essential businesses

(216)201-2000 is the number to call with a concern or question, they ask that you do not use email or the website