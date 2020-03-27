Cuyahoga County coronavirus cases jump by nearly 100 in two days

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga County’s health leaders are updating the latest cases of coronavirus in the area.
According to a database by the Ohio Department of Health, Cuyahoga County has 259 cases, the most in the state.
That number is up from 167 on Wednesday.
- Cuyahoga County Exec. Armond Budish says they’re creating a small business resource call center to help keep businesses afloat
- It goes live March 31
- The number has not yet been released
- The county is starting a fund to help businesses
- Small businesses will be able to apply for grants and loans
- Fund will be available starting April 3
- Budish has authorized the spending of $1 million to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for county healthcare workers
- COVID-19 materials translated in Arabic, Cantonese, Russian and Spanish on cuyahogacounty.gov
- Cuyahoga Co. Health Dept call center has received more than 1,000 calls in two days regarding essential businesses
- (216)201-2000 is the number to call with a concern or question, they ask that you do not use email or the website