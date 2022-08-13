CLEVELAND (WJW) — As students are getting a fresh start with back-to-school supplies including new pencils, glue and backpacks, local barbers are also helping them walk into class on the first day in style with a crisp ‘do.

Hibbett | City Gear and Adidas are hosting the “Cutz for Kids Back to School” event at Hibbett at 16824

Harvard Avenue in Cleveland on Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. where kids of all ages can get free haircuts on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“With our generous partners at Adidas we put together this “Cutz For Kids” event so local youth can get ready for their new school year with new haircuts and a fresh start,” said Ben Knighten, Senior VP Operations, Hibbett, Inc. “It’s always a fun time and we enjoy giving back to the Cleveland community.”