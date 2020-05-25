LIVE: Crowds fill Edgewater Beach; no sign of social distancing

1  of  4
by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – When the weather is nice, people tend to head toward the water.

The scene at Edgewater Beach looked like many other sunny days at the beach with no indication coronavirus is a concern to groups who gathered there. 

Samantha Reffert is a bartender. 

She says she feels like she’s already being exposed at work because she works a social job.

“As long as no one coughs in your face,” she said laughing. 

FOX 8 cameras captured crowds gathering on the beach and in the water.

“It’s summertime, you have to enjoy the day,” another woman told FOX 8.

She brought her son and tells us she was not concerned and they didn’t bring masks. 

