WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — At least at Crocker Park, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Saturday night, less than a week before Thanksgiving, the outdoor mall hosted its Christmas tree lighting event.

Open to the public, the lighting of the 50-foot tree took place at 189 Market Street with a slew of activities and entertainment leading up to the main event.

The show was hosted by FOX 8’s own Joe Toohey along with his sister Jen Toohey of Star 102.1, along with appearances from the Grinch and Santa.

