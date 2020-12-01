LIVE: Crews work to clear the roads as lake effect moves across Northeast Ohio

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Road crews have been working around the clock to clean up streets and highways so people can get where they need to go.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and city crews weren’t able to get a head start with pretreating the roads because of the rain.

ODOT says more than one thousand workers are on the road.

Lake effect snow will kick up throughout the day and add to the overall snow that’s on the ground.

