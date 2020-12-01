LIVE: Crews work to clear the roads as lake effect moves across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Road crews have been working around the clock to clean up streets and highways so people can get where they need to go.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and city crews weren’t able to get a head start with pretreating the roads because of the rain.

Here's the view from a plow working on I-271 near Cleveland, one of more than 1,000 on the road, as of 3:30am. Crews remain on 12 hour shifts as heavy snow continues to fall in many areas. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/ibnu3d8tKs — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) December 1, 2020

ODOT says more than one thousand workers are on the road.

Lake effect snow will kick up throughout the day and add to the overall snow that’s on the ground.

