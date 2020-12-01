CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Road crews have been working around the clock to clean up streets and highways so people can get where they need to go.
The Ohio Department of Transportation and city crews weren’t able to get a head start with pretreating the roads because of the rain.
ODOT says more than one thousand workers are on the road.
Lake effect snow will kick up throughout the day and add to the overall snow that’s on the ground.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Winter Storm Warning: First round of snow falls with heavy winds; lake effect kicks up next
- LIVE: Crews work to clear the roads as lake effect moves across Northeast Ohio
- Missing: Jaden Hubbard
- ODOT continues preparations for first major snowfall of the year
- Dr. Scott Atlas resigns as coronavirus adviser to President Trump