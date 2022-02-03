LIVE: Crews work around the clock to clear the roads

Get a live look at the roads in GroundFOX in the video player above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – “We are ready.” That was the message from the Ohio Department of Transportation ahead of a major snow event that is impacting the entire state.

The winter storm arrived late last night, but it’s just getting started.

The bulk of the snow will be coming down throughout the day, and road crews will be working around the clock to make them driveable so people who have to get out can do so safely.

ODOT says it has more than 1000 crews on the road across the state.

Good morning!

About 2" in my driveway. Roads were snow covered as slushy. Average speed 50 MPH in 4WD. Saw 6 ODOT trucks on my way in.

About 2" in my driveway. Roads were snow covered as slushy. Average speed 50 MPH in 4WD. Saw 6 ODOT trucks on my way in. — Jenn Harcher (@JennHarcher) February 3, 2022

FOX 8 saw ODOT crews working in Westlake to clear the streets.

Unlike the last winter storm, today’s snow will be steady throughout the day.

FOX 8 also checked in on snowplows in the City of Cleveland.

We tracked them with the city’s new website.

City crews were within 1 minute of the track on the site, according to FOX 8 crews.

Cleveland mayor Justin Bibb announced the plow tracker as part of the city’s new snow removal plan.