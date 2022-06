GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a large Ryder box truck and at least one other vehicle in Garfield Heights Wednesday night.

East 131st Street is currently closed near Christine Avenue due to the crash. Drivers should avoid the area if possible

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or the conditions of those involved.

FOX 8 has a crew on the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.