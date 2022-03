CLEVELAND (WJW) – Several crashes on I-90 caused a major backup Thursday morning.

An accident on the I-90 east ramp to Innerbelt involved 5 vehicles.

At least one lane was blocked just after 6 a.m.

The ramp was also closed.

The ramp reopened around 7 a.m.

Accident 90E at W.25 pic.twitter.com/hHav0GGWLZ — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) March 3, 2022

An earlier crash on I-90 E. W. 25th St. involved 3 cars.

That crash was cleared around 6:15 a.m.

The backup stretched for several miles, according to live video from SkyFOX.