CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation reported a crash Thursday morning that closed I-90 at State Route 2 west.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m.

The closure is at E. 152nd and E. 140th St.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-90 westbound near E. 140th St. is CLOSED due to a crash. Please use an alternate route and use caution in the area. Check OHGO for updates. pic.twitter.com/XKxBvyx1o7 — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) July 22, 2021

Courtesy: Jeff Cook

I-90 crash, Courtesy: SkyFOX

I-90 crash, Cleveland, Courtesy: ODOT

SkyFOX video at the scene showed a semi and a few other vehicles involved.

No word on the cause of the crash or if there are any injuries.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.