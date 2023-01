(WJW) — All lanes were reopened at around 8 a.m. on I-71 North near Denison and W.65th after a multiple vehicle crash that happened at around 7 a.m.

Accident and backup cleared https://t.co/eEQHEOYaqI — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) January 6, 2023

Brooklyn police were on the scene with mutual aid from Cleveland police.

Traffic was backed up past W.143rd Street in the 7 o’clock hour but is moving along as of 8:10 a.m.

There is no report on any injuries or what caused the crash.

