SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – An accident closed all lanes of I-277 Monday morning.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken first reported the accident on 277E past Manchester in Summit County.

One lane had opened by 8:30 a.m., but the The OHGO site showed heavy traffic backups from I-76 at I-277 to I-277 and Ley Drive.

Accident 277E past Manchester – left lane open. Delays from the Kenmore Leg pic.twitter.com/r8u9V4cg4s — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 11, 2023

There are no reports of injuries or what caused the crash.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken said there were 2 vehicles involved.

Most lanes reopened by 8:45 a.m., but Harken reported delays in the area were over 35 minutes.