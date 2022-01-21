$50k bond for Cleveland mom whose 1-year-old died with fentanyl in his system

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Cleveland mother made a court appearance on child endangering charges Friday morning, following the death of her one-year-old who died with fentanyl in his system.

Casey Bisner

Homicide detectives with the Cleveland Division of Police arrested Casey Bisner, 37, at a home in the 2000 block of W. 103rd Wednesday.

According to paperwork filed with the Cleveland Municipal Clerk of Courts office, Bisner found the 15-month-old dead on Jan. 14.

Prosecutors say officers found the baby on the floor in the living room.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, preliminary toxicology results show the child had fentanyl in his system.

A search warrant found suspected heroin in the home, the document states.

It goes on to say that the Ohio Department of Children and Families had an open case against Bisner in connection with possible drug sales at the house.

Once the toxicology results are finalized, the child endangering charge will likely be upgraded to manslaughter, police say.

Bisner told police she was high on marijuana the night her child died but denied any knowledge of fentanyl in her home.

The judge set Bisner’s bond at $50,000.