AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Couples didn’t have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to say, “I do,” or “Yoda one for me” on Star Wars day.

Akron Municipal Court continued its tradition of Star Wars-themed weddings on May 4, also known as “May the Fourth Be With You.”

11 couples registered to be married on Star Wars Day at the Highland Square Theatre in Akron.

May the Fourth, and The Force, be with them.