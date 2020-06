FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WJW) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing father and son about four miles off the coast of Fairport Harbor.

The Coast Guard says a boat was found Thursday between 11 a.m. and noon.

Authorities identified the owner of the boat and contacted the family who said the duo left to go fishing on Wednesday and had not been seen since.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.