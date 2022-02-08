Coast Guard recovers body out on Lake Erie ice, near Edgewater Park

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The U.S. Coast Guard recovered a body from the Lake Erie ice off the coast of Edgewater Park Tuesday evening.

According to Cleveland Division of Police, officers were called out around 3 p.m. to help the U.S. Coast Guard and the Cleveland Metroparks Police after a deceased female was found about a half mile from the pier.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed they had seven to 10 people helping with the recovery. Other first responders are also on the scene.

Members of the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit are on scene for the investigation.

The Cleveland Division of Police is the lead investigating agency in this matter.

