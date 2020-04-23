LIVE: Cleveland’s own Allie LaForce and Rebol donate meals to St. Vincent

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Healthcare heroes are being fed at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center thanks to Rebol and Allie LaForce.

LaForce is an NBA analyst and a former FOX 8 reporter.

She spoke to us earlier this month when she and her husband made a donation to Mercy Hospital.

“When you’re working double-time and you’re putting yourself at risk health-wise and you’re staying at a hotel, when and how are you eating,” LaForce said.

Rebol has locations in Cleveland and Dublin.

You can still order there online currently.

LaForce and her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Joe Smith, say they’ll continue to give back.

You can also donate here.

“There are so many people affected by this and we were just looking for ways to help in any capacity that we can,” Smith said.