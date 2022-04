CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is hosting a 5k to bring awareness to pancreatic cancer on Saturday morning.

FOX 8’s Natalie Herbick is there to emcee the event, also known as PurpleStride, where a sea of people dressed in purple gather together at the zoo for a 5k and 1-mile race benefiting the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Click here for information about pancreatic cancer, what PanCAN does and research efforts.