CLEVELAND (WJW) — The USS Cod Submarine Memorial will mark the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor Wednesday.

The ceremony will start at 11:30 a.m. at the North Coast Harbor dock on North Marginal Road in Cleveland.

There will be a wreath casting by the sons and daughters of Pearl Harbor survivors and presentations by members of local veteran organizations. There will also be a 21-gun rifle salute by the Joseph J. Jacubic American Legion Post 572 Honor Guard.

At the end of the ceremony, the USS Cod will fire a Master Salute to all branches of the US Armed Forces.

The USS Cod is a 312-foot WWII Navy fleet submarine that was built as part of America’s response to the Japanese attack on US naval and land forces in Oahu, including Pearl Harbor, on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941.

About 2,400 servicemen were killed in the bombing, which launched the U.S. into World War II.