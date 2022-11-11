CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland City Hall opened its doors to veterans and their guests for coffee and refreshments Friday morning for the annual Veterans Day ceremony and resource fair. This comes after the parade was canceled due to heavy rain.

The annual Veterans Day Celebration ceremony began at 11 a.m. with remarks from Mayor Justin Bibb, Cleveland’s Chief Director of Public Safety Karrie Howard, Jim Riley of the JVCOCC, U.S. Army veteran and CEO and co-founder of Ibility LLC, Danielle Krakora, and keynote speaker U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Douglas K.N. Fullerton.

During the ceremony, the Judge Felix T. Matia Outstanding Service Award for service to veterans and the community and the Martin L. Flask Legacy Award honoring a commitment to veterans and public service was presented, along with other veteran student awards.

The Veterans Resource Fair was held at the Cleveland Public Auditorium located at 500 Lakeside Avenue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The resource fair will have 50 vendors that support the needs of veterans, as well as boxed lunches and free flu and COVID-19 booster vaccines available for veterans.