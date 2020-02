CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Police are on the scene of a crash that happened during a police chase with a stolen vehicle, and the three suspects involved are on the loose.

It happened at East 79th Street and Linwood Thursday afternoon.

Police say a car that was stolen on Feb. 16 was fleeing from officers when it hit a pick-up truck and sideswiped a Range Rover.

Three suspects are on the loose in the neighborhood.

