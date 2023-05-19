CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Friday morning parade that stepped off at Lakeside Avenue and East 12th Street honored local police officers killed in the line of duty.

The parade, which started at 10:30 a.m., included officers from local, county, state and federal agencies, according to the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society’s website.

It also featured the family members of officers “who made the supreme sacrifice,” according to the website.

It was set to end at the Police Memorial Square in Fort Huntington Park, the site of an 11:30 a.m. memorial service.