VIDEO: Cleveland Metropolitan School District talks ‘State of the Schools,’ educating during a pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon will deliver a virtual address for this year’s State of the Schools.
Much of the discussion will likely focus on education during the pandemic.
CMSD is one of several school districts in Northeast Ohio that started the school year remotely.
All the schools in the area ended remotely after schools closed before spring break.
It’s unclear if Gordon will address student assessments, and if the school district has gathered the data to determine whether students are falling behind due to extended remote learning.
Many students in the district don’t have home computers or wi-fi.
CMSD didn’t receive a grade in the Ohio Department of Education’s report cards.
Schools were not graded because a lot of the data is based on spring state tests, which were not held due to coronavirus.
The online audience can submit questions during the forum by sending a text to 330-541-5794.
