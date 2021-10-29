Cleveland mayoral candidate Justin Bibb casts ballot with grandmother

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland mayoral candidate Justin Bibb cast his ballot early at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

He was joined by his 92-year-old grandmother, Sarah Presley.

Bibb, a nonprofit leader, is competing with City Council President Kevin Kelley.

It will be the first new leadership in the mayor’s office since 2006.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson decided not to seek another term.

Bibb told his grandma she was his good luck charm.

“This is a dream come true for our family,” Bibb said.

The number one issue in the campaign, he says, is safety.

“Voters all across the city want us to address law enforcement and safety in our city,” Bibb shared.

He says he wants to build trust between the community and police.

Early voting runs through Monday.

An absentee ballot can be requested before October 30 at noon.

It must be postmarked by November 1.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 2.

Cuyahoga County Democratic councilwoman Shontel Brown will face Republican Laverne Gore for the 11th U.S. House district seat formerly held by now Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge.

Republican Mike Carey, a coal lobbyist, faces Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo, for the Columbus-area 15th U.S. House district.

There are also a number of local council and school board races.