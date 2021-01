CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A special ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday marked a new era in fighting crime in Cleveland.

Cleveland police, along with the DEA, FBI, IRS, ATF, and the United States Postal Inspection Service are celebrating the opening of the Cleveland Organized Crime Drug Task Force Strike Facility.

They say the new facility will allow local, state, and federal law enforcement to share resources and intelligence that will help them fight crime.

