CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland 11th Congressional District Community Caucus Annual Labor Day parade and festival kicks off Monday morning.

The parade kicks off at East 146th Street and Kinsman Road at 11 a.m. The parade will end at Luke Easter Park, located at 3090 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where the festival will begin around 11:30 a.m.

The festival will have live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, a battle of the bands and more.

According to the CDCC, this year’s theme is “Empowering the People,” to celebrate community and political empowerment.

Congresswoman Shontel Brown will also be at the event as the parade’s grand marshal.

The CDCC Labor Day parade and festival expanded from a picnic in 1971 and has been a tradition ever since, according to the CDCC.