LIVE: Cleveland fire battles massive blaze on city’s east side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland firefighters are working to get a fire under control Thursday morning.
A fire broke out in the 2800 block of Woodhill Rd. around 5 a.m.
Emergency channels crews are communicating on indicate it is still a very active scene.
Video from SkyFOX showed crews shooting water at flames coming out of the roof and working to contain the fire to a single home.
Firefighters say the building is vacant.
There are no injuries reported.
