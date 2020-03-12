LIVE: Cleveland fire battles massive blaze on city’s east side

Breaking News
by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland firefighters are working to get a fire under control Thursday morning.

A fire broke out in the 2800 block of Woodhill Rd. around 5 a.m.

Emergency channels crews are communicating on indicate it is still a very active scene.

Video from SkyFOX showed crews shooting water at flames coming out of the roof and working to contain the fire to a single home.

Firefighters say the building is vacant.

There are no injuries reported.

