Cleveland Catholic Diocese held vespers for Bishop Anthony Pilla

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The funeral for Cleveland Bishop Emeritus Anthony Pilla began with vespers today in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Cleveland.

Bishop Pilla died peacefully at his personal residence. He was 88.

Bishop Malesic released the following statement about his passing:

“In my short time as the bishop of Cleveland I came to know Bishop Pilla as a very warm, kind-hearted and deeply faithful shepherd, always dedicated to the people of the diocese. He was generous with his time and sharing his knowledge and concern for the diocese with me. As a leader in the national church, Bishop Pilla was an inspiration and example to me throughout my priesthood and in my years as a bishop. I felt so welcomed by him when I came to the Diocese of Cleveland, a church that he loved so much. As a leader in the community and a friend to so many, he will be greatly missed.

A wake will continue until 7 p.m. and a funeral mass will take place at the same spot at 11 a.m. Tuesday.