CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Animal Protective League and state lawmakers held a press conference Tuesday about a new bill that offers tax credits to landlords who are more pet-friendly.

State Representatives Sharon Ray and Juanita Brent held a press conference at the Cleveland APL at 9:30 a.m. to discuss House Bill 277, the Pet-Friendly Rental Act, which was announced Monday.

The Pet-Friendly Act is meant to provide a tax credit for landlords who allow companion animals to reside in their rental units.

For more information about State Representatives Sharon Ray and Juanita Brent, click here.