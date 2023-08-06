CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW ) – The Puerto Rican culture is being celebrated in Cleveland on Sunday.

At 11 a.m. the 53rd Annual Puerto Rican Parade of Greater Cleveland stepped off.

The parade is part of a larger festival of events.

According to the event’s website, the celebration of Puerto Rican arts and culture

has taken place in the city each summer since the late 60s and organizers say the goal is to educate the community about the rich Puerto Rican culture.

