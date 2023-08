CLEVELAND (WJW) – The José Ramírez Field will officially open Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting celebration at Clark Field.

Cleveland Guardians Charities and the City of Cleveland will dedicate the field to Ramírez as part of 2023 CLE Inspires Week, according to a release from Cleveland Guardians Baseball.

According to the release, José Ramírez Field will be the third turfed field for CGC since 2019.

The dedication is set to begin at 11 a.m.