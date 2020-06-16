LIVE: Class of 2020 for Cleveland Metropolitan Schools receives diplomas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It might not have been the graduation they expected, but the Class of 2020 with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District is receiving diplomas.

Kids are receiving diplomas in drive-up ceremonies across the city of Cleveland.

Tuesday’s ceremonies are for kids at Max S. Hayes High School, James Ford Rhodes High School, East Professional Center, Cleveland School of Science and Medicine, Cleveland School of Architecture and Design, and Cleveland Early College.

Traditional graduations weren’t possible due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Congratulations, graduates!

Click here for the latest stories from FOX 8