Church holds ‘Pray for Ukraine’ rally in Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Ascent Church in Westlake held a prayer event for Ukraine Wednesday morning.

The church also wanted to rally for Josh Mandel, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Rob Portman.

According to the church, pastors from across the Cleveland area will lead the community in prayer for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

In a press release, the church says Mandel will also be sharing his ideas on Ukraine.

Mandel is one of 5 Republican candidates who will appear on FOX 8 in a debate.

The other candidates are Mike Gibbons, Jane Timken, J.D. Vance and Matt Dolan.

The group will debate at FOX 8 News in Cleveland on March 21.

