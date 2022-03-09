Church holds ‘Pray for Ukraine’ rally in Westlake

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Ascent Church in Westlake held a prayer event for Ukraine Wednesday morning.

The church also wanted to rally for Josh Mandel, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Rob Portman.

According to the church, pastors from across the Cleveland area will lead the community in prayer for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

In a press release, the church says Mandel will also be sharing his ideas on Ukraine.

Mandel is one of 5 Republican candidates who will appear on FOX 8 in a debate.

The other candidates are Mike Gibbons, Jane Timken, J.D. Vance and Matt Dolan.

The group will debate at FOX 8 News in Cleveland on March 21.

More info here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Trending Topics

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral