CLEVELAND (WJW) — A beloved character from the classic film “A Christmas Story” is meeting fans in Cleveland Saturday morning.

Taking place outside of the Christmas Story house in the Tremont neighborhood, fans are lined up to shake hands and take photos with Zack Ward who played bully Scut Farkus in the original film and also the recent HBO Max sequel “A Christmas Story Christmas.”

The actor is also raising money and awareness for Alzheimer’s Association in honor of his dad. The event is free and open to all, but he is collecting donations for the association.

