CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Christmas in July Challenge is being held at St. Ignatius High School on Sunday to benefit United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland.

The festivities are from noon until 4 p.m. where adults and children alike will complete holiday-themed challenges such as the one-mile reindeer dash, the wreath ring toss, Rudolph’s nose “cornhole,” decorating Christmas cookies and drinking a “cold cocoa” or Great Lakes Christmas Ale (for 21 and over).

Challenges are adaptable in order to accommodate all ability levels.

The event was scheduled to take place at McLaughlin Fields but was moved indoors because of rain in the forecast.

Adult registration is $25/person and child registration is $15/person. Participants can sign up as an individual or create a team.

You can also donate here or volunteer, if you don’t register for the events.

All proceeds support programming for children and adults with disabilities served by UCP.