Cars get stuck in flooding on MLK in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We have all heard the National Weather Service warning, “Turn around, don’t drown.”

It’s a warning about driving over flooded roads.

Flash Flood Warning, Flood Advisory issued for portions of Northeast Ohio

Some people did not heed the warning in Cleveland and attempted to drive on Martin Luther King Blvd. when it looked more like a raging river than a road.

Cuyahoga County is one of several in Northeast Ohio that are under a Flash Flood Warning and Flood Advisory.

Most areas have already seen several inches of rain and several more are expected.

