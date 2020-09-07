Cars get stuck in flooding on MLK in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We have all heard the National Weather Service warning, “Turn around, don’t drown.”

It’s a warning about driving over flooded roads.

Some people did not heed the warning in Cleveland and attempted to drive on Martin Luther King Blvd. when it looked more like a raging river than a road.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. from I-90 to East 105th Street is flooded. Please avoid area. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) September 7, 2020

Cuyahoga County is one of several in Northeast Ohio that are under a Flash Flood Warning and Flood Advisory.

Most areas have already seen several inches of rain and several more are expected.