Car crashes into building in Middleburg Heights

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police are on the scene of an accident in Middleburg Heights where a car has crashed into a building.

Emergency crews were called to the 7200 block of Pearl Rd. just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

There is no word on any injuries.

FOX 8 cameras showed extensive damage to the building.



The building houses the accounting firm Davis and Co.

