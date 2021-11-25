Live: Butterball Gutterball? The 22nd Fox 8 Turkey Bowl is underway!

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The day is finally here: The 22nd Fox 8 Turkey Bowl!

Our team combed through each Turkey Bowl contestant entry to find the most fun-loving, outgoing, and energetic people to take part this year.

Your entries really delivered!

The 16 bowlers chosen will throw frozen turkeys at cans of cranberry sauce until we narrow down a winner.

This year’s event took place at Fox 8 Lanes for the very first time.

Also a first: the Fox 8 Celebrity Turkey Bowl! Slider became the first-ever winner.