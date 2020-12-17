Brunswick Mazda gives car to local ‘hero’

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) – Brunswick Mazda held a special event Thursday to honor a Northeast Ohio woman.
Laurie Beal was selected as one of Mazda’s 50 deserving people nationwide who have done good deeds during the coronavirus pandemic.
Each “hero” is being given a Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Special Edition.
Laurie is from Wadsworth.
She’s the director of “Youth for Christ.”
According to the dealership, she purchased a small camper during the pandemic and outfitted it with supplies to distribute at homeless camps – from blankets and warm clothing to sleeping bags and hair cuts.
She was nominated by a friend.
