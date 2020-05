BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Grace Baptist Church in Brunswick held an automobile parade to honor moms on Mother’s Day.

The parade ran until 12:30 p.m.

The church gave every mother and grandmother a gift and a long-stemmed carnation as they drove past.

They had an outdoor photo set in the pavilion where those who rode together could choose to stop for a Mother’s Day 2020 photo if they wished.

