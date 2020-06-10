LIVE: Brother of George Floyd testifying at House Judiciary Committee hearing

George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo Credit: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm

(WJW) — The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday to examine the crisis of racial profiling, police brutality and lost trust between police departments and the communities they serve.

One of the witnesses speaking is Philonise Floyd, the brother of of George Floyd.

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day after an officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. The officer, Derrick Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired following the incident.

