Broken water main causes sinkhole on Mentor street

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – A water main break has caused a sinkhole in Mentor.
This is on Lakeshore Blvd. near Brambleside.
Monday morning, traffic was open to one lane only.
The City of Mentor alerted to the problem around 6 a.m.
The City reported that Aqua Ohio is on the scene.
There is no word at this time how long repairs might take.
