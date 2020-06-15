1  of  2
Broken water main causes sinkhole on Mentor street

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – A water main break has caused a sinkhole in Mentor.

This is on Lakeshore Blvd. near Brambleside.

Monday morning, traffic was open to one lane only.

The City of Mentor alerted to the problem around 6 a.m.

The City reported that Aqua Ohio is on the scene.

There is no word at this time how long repairs might take. 

