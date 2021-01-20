LIVE Blog: Winter Weather Advisory causes problems on the roads

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 10 a.m. Wednesday for portions of Northeast Ohio.
It’s in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lake counties.
The main concern is slippery roads.
The morning commute could be a slow and messy one.
Hundreds of road crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation have been working throughout the evening.
FOX 8’s Patty Harken has also reported on multiple accidents this morning.
We’ll give you real-time updates below.
LIVE UPDATES
5:18 a.m. – Slick conditions reported at I-90 @ Fairfield Ave.
5:00 a.m. – OHGO reports slick roads in several areas including:
- SR-8
- I-71
- 422
- US-14