LIVE Blog: Winter Weather Advisory causes problems on the roads

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 10 a.m. Wednesday for portions of Northeast Ohio.

It’s in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lake counties.

The main concern is slippery roads.

The morning commute could be a slow and messy one.

Hundreds of road crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation have been working throughout the evening.

As of 4:15am, we have 657 crews out plowing, treating, and patrolling state and US routes outside of municipalities and all interstates in Ohio. This is the view from one of them on SR 11 in Trumbull County. Get real-time travel info at https://t.co/ulNKKYsusD. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/oTYDC2fZsx — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) January 20, 2021

FOX 8’s Patty Harken has also reported on multiple accidents this morning.

We’ll give you real-time updates below.

LIVE UPDATES

Accident 90W before Ravenna Rd. overpass. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) January 20, 2021

5:18 a.m. – Slick conditions reported at I-90 @ Fairfield Ave.

5:00 a.m. – OHGO reports slick roads in several areas including:

SR-8

I-71

422

US-14

WYANDOT CO: Southbound US 23 is closed south of US 30 due to a crash. Motorists should use an alternate route and check https://t.co/ulNKKYsusD for updates. pic.twitter.com/9XrUwLRPBA — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) January 20, 2021